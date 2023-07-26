Climate change is putting the food security of India at threat

Where India is succeeding is biofuel. The government is running ahead of its 10% ethanol blending mandate and looks on track to hit a 20% rate by 2025 as it seeks to trim its oil import bill. That puts pressure on farm production, however. Sugarcane is a thirsty crop which needs a whole year or more to grow to maturity. It predominates in many of the northern states which would otherwise grow rice and wheat. Thanks to government pricing levels that make it a profitable crop, the area planted with sugarcane went up around 17% between 2017 and 2022, while rice had an 8% increase and pulse fields shrank by 0.8%. If policymakers want to reduce emissions while cutting the impact of petroleum on India’s balance of payments, they must reverse the current situation of biofuels doing better than electrification.

