Climate change is real: The world is hotter than it’s been for two millennia

It’s one thing to say the northern hemisphere summer of 2023 was the hottest in 150 years of mercury measurement. This claim is often dismissed by sceptics of global warming who point out that the Earth has a long history of temperature fluctuations. That’s why it’s important that a new paper shows last summer was actually the hottest in the last 2,000 years— and that our current temperatures are even more of an outlier than we realized.