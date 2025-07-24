India's IT fix for climate adaptation could be the upgrade its global image needs
Summary
India can play a useful role, converting these climate refugees into skilled talent in demand, rather than a burden and objects of charity.
Australia has started the world’s first special visa programme for climate refugees, beginning with Tuvalu—one of the South Pacific islands most at risk of submergence due to rising sea levels caused by global warming and melting polar ice caps.
