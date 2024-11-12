RBI can expect climate risks to emerge as important policy inputs
Summary
- As climate-related risks increase, the growth-inflation trade-off will become increasingly complex. As impacts harden, a multi-pronged approach and close cooperation between the government and RBI will be crucial to adapt monetary policy to the harsh realities of climate change.
As a debate intensifies over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to keep its policy repo rate at 6.5% for the 10th consecutive time in its fourth bi-monthly policy meeting for 2024-25, we must shift attention to a critical yet under-studied aspect: the implications of climate change for the central bank’s conduct of monetary policy.