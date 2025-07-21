Climate progress: India’s transition path to clean energy is about get steeper
Summary
With low-hanging fruit plucked, the challenge of scaling up renewable energy is getting harder, especially since we need to connect rural India. A new roadmap is in order, one that helps rooftop solar panels mushroom and sees local platforms emerge for power trading at the retail level.
India recently achieved a milestone in its global commitments on climate action, with renewable energy touching the half-way mark in overall electricity generation five years ahead of schedule.
