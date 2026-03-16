As the India Meteorological Department warns of above- normal temperatures across much of India in the coming weeks, the country is once again preparing for a hotter summer. But for many Indians, rising heat is more than a seasonal forecast; it shapes everyday life.
Climate resilience: Why the lived experiences of people should guide policy responses to heat waves
SummaryHow people actually experience rising heat should shape the policies meant to protect them. This way, policy efforts can move beyond reacting to temperature spikes and start responding to the real adversities of health, income constraints and energy insufficiency that households face.
As the India Meteorological Department warns of above- normal temperatures across much of India in the coming weeks, the country is once again preparing for a hotter summer. But for many Indians, rising heat is more than a seasonal forecast; it shapes everyday life.
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