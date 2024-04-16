Climate change: Scaring people will only yield scars and no solutions
Summary
- It’s for the rich world to bear the bulk of the burden in honour of the Paris agreement on common-but-differentiated responsibilities. The trade-offs are such that insistence on an absolutist path would make it hard to reduce deprivation in the developing world.
Last week, the economics division at the ministry of finance in India invited Professor Mike Hulme at the University of Cambridge to share his views on climate change. In 2007, he received a personalized certificate from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), recognising his contribution to the (joint) award of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize to the IPCC. His recent work, Climate Change Isn’t Everything piqued my interest, and I read it. In the book, he decries “climatism," which he defines as an ideology that “naturalises" all the problems of the world in that they are all attributed to climate change. The dominant explanation for all social, political and ecological phenomena is a “change in the climate." Social, economic and cultural factors, policies and paths do not matter.