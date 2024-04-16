Climate change: Scaring people will only yield scars and no solutions

If we pick up a copy of The Economics of Climate Change by Richard Tol, it is clear that average global temperatures have shifted higher since the 1970s. Pursuing growth at all cost through the neo-liberal agenda of financialization (debt accumulation) and globalization bears a large share of the shame and blame. His book features a chart that converges with another one carried by The Economist 13 years ago on how much economic growth happened in the second half of the 20th century and first decade of the next, eclipsing the growth of the previous 19 centuries (alturl.com/syodj). The simple point is that much of the acceleration in the atmospheric concentration of greenhouse gases was due to the pursuit of growth through globalization and leverage, unmindful of trade-offs. So, the West is trying to compensate for it through another approach that places emission mitigation above all else— again, unmindful of trade-offs. Two wrongs, however, do not make a right.