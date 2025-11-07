Climate change-linked stocks are dominating the market—Ground realities continue to beat Trump’s denial
With the Trump administration scrapping environmental regulations and cleantech subsidies in favour of fossil fuels, clean energy stocks should have tanked. Instead, they have dominated the bourse thanks to demand from energy-hungry AI. The market has its ears to the ground, despite loud rhetoric.
There’s an old climate joke that goes, “You may not believe in climate change, but your insurance company does." If you’re in the market for new environmental humour—and really, who isn’t?—you can now update this to say, “You may not believe in climate change, but the stock market does."