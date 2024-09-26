Encouraging hybrid vehicles will make climate change harder to fight
Summary
- While EVs replace the use of petrol engines with electric power, hybrid vehicles sprang from the auto industry’s drive for fuel efficiency and just can’t be compared with clean EVs. Any state subsidy for these pretenders should be subject to strict conditions on how they operate.
Electric Vehicles (EVs) replace petrol as a source of energy used in petrol vehicles (PVs) with electricity. While electricity can be generated from fully renewable sources, such as the sun and wind, and can be completely green, petrol comes from fossil fuels, which results in air pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.