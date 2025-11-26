Faulty climate targets: Net-zero pledges won’t halt global warming but breakthrough innovations might
Summary
The UN's COP30 ended with grand rhetoric but no meaningful climate gains, exposing a deep rift between rich-world ambitions and the development priorities of emerging economies. As today’s net-zero efforts seem unable to bend the emission curve, the world should bet on new technologies instead.
After weeks of hot air, the UN’s CoP-30 summit limped to an end in Brazil’s Amazonian hub of Belém over the weekend, with a ‘deal’ that delivers nothing measurable for the climate, while wasting political capital and much effort on pledges.
