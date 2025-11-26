If we super-optimistically assume the West ends up actually eliminating all its own emissions without further leakage by 2050, global CO2 emissions over this century will reduce by just 8%. Run through the UN’s own climate model, the resulting reduction in global warming would be minuscule. By 2050, the West would have reduced the global rise in temperature by just 0.02° Celsius. Even by the end of the century, temperature rise will be reduced by less than 0.1° Celsius.