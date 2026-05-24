The climate crisis could means India’s economy may literally overheat—let’s secure the workforce

Focus on resilience: Before the problem worsens, governments and multilateral development banks (MDBs) must start focusing on human resilience. This could be achieved through a few steps. MDBs could, for example, adjust the cost of lending to states up or down on the basis of resilience metrics. This can act as an incentive system to take action in favour of the vulnerable. A municipal government that implements an ‘Albedo-District’ programme, under which reflective films on windows and other materials are used as a way to lower ambient temperatures, should see an improved credit rating. This would reduce the population’s metabolic tax and aid productivity.