Climate crisis: Wet-bulb heat is a threat we cannot afford to ignore
Summary
- As temperature readings smash records and leave us agape, humidity is worsening too. It’s climate change. Wet-bulb heat could spell a massive crisis in India as the planet warms up.
On Wednesday, a weather station in Delhi reported a maximum temperature of 52.9° Celsius. This is the highest ever—not just for the capital, but for all of India. As anything above 50° is rare even during intense heat waves, the reading left observers agape.