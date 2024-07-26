India mustn’t lose time on a climate finance taxonomy
Summary
- A climate taxonomy, as announced in the budget, will not only facilitate funding but also set a template for the developing world to emulate. We must adopt a multifaceted approach that combines strong political support, clear goals, robust stakeholder involvement and expert inputs.
India’s climate ambitions are as vast as its challenges. The threats of rising sea levels, erratic monsoons and extreme heatwaves loom large. Trillions in investment are needed to mitigate these and transition to a low-carbon economy. The announcement in the latest budget of developing a climate finance taxonomy is a crucial step in this direction.