Opinion
Climate finance: Deploy the Loss and Damage Fund with care
Summary
- India must streamline its fragmented climate policies into a coherent framework to ensure clarity in channelling international resources to critical areas such as disaster recovery, infrastructure resilience and environmental restoration.
The urgency of climate adaptation has never been more apparent. The recently released Adaptation Gap Report 2024 highlights progress in fulfilling the Glasgow Climate Pact yet underscores glaring inequities.
