Climate finance must get beyond greenwishing and greenwashing

Climate finance must get beyond greenwishing and greenwashing4 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Innovation will be crucial as policymakers and asset owners ponder how to channel capital at scale towards climate action
As we move from UN Climate Week to CoP-28 in Dubai later this year, we must stop ‘greenwishing’ and ‘greenwashing’ and start thinking about the instruments that will enable the private sector and private investors to channel more capital toward climate resilience and sustainable development. While the public sector has an important role to play in this respect, scalable solutions require significant commitments of private-sector resources. With climate change already wreaking havoc on poor and rich countries alike, unlocking this largely untapped pool of capital has become an urgent priority.