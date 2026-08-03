Climate finance may have gone up but an important promise by rich countries remains unmet

Three numbers tend to shape how the world talks about climate finance. The first is $100 billion—the developed countries’ 2009 pledge of annual financing for developing countries through 2025.
The second is $300 billion—the new annual goal for 2025-35, alongside a vision to raise $1.3 trillion a year.
The third is the headline in the Climate Policy Initiative’s (CPI) Global Landscape of Climate Finance (GLCF), which reported in its 2026 edition that flows surpassed $2 trillion in 2024 for the first time.