Climate finance may have gone up but an important promise by rich countries remains unmet

Three numbers tend to shape how the world talks about climate finance. The first is $100 billion—the developed countries’ 2009 pledge of annual financing for developing countries through 2025.
Three numbers tend to shape how the world talks about climate finance. The first is $100 billion—the developed countries’ 2009 pledge of annual financing for developing countries through 2025.
The second is $300 billion—the new annual goal for 2025-35, alongside a vision to raise $1.3 trillion a year.
The second is $300 billion—the new annual goal for 2025-35, alongside a vision to raise $1.3 trillion a year.
The third is the headline in the Climate Policy Initiative’s (CPI) Global Landscape of Climate Finance (GLCF), which reported in its 2026 edition that flows surpassed $2 trillion in 2024 for the first time.
Together, they tell a comforting story. If $2 trillion was already flowing in 2024, a reader might conclude that both the $300 billion goal and the broader $1.3 trillion ambition have been met.
Except they haven’t. The CPI’s report, by design, measures how much climate finance moved globally—flows from government budgets, multilateral development banks (MBDs), corporate loans, equity and even a household in Delhi financing an electric car.
The $300 billion goal is different. It focuses on specific flows from developed to developing countries, reflecting obligations and historical responsibility. To read the global total as proof that obligations have been met is to conflate them—which the CPI never does, but its headline seems to invite.
Look beyond the headline figure: The report highlights that climate finance in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) reached $1.2 trillion in 2024, outpacing advanced economies. But when about 85% of that finance was raised domestically, presenting it as evidence of progress on global climate finance is misleading.
If most of it is already being mobilized domestically, it also suggests that many developing countries have built an enabling environment for climate finance. The bigger gap, then, is clearly in scaling up international climate finance.
Filter the CPI dataset down to what climate finance is actually about—capital flowing from advanced economies to EMDEs as grants and on concessional terms—and the reality shrinks to $58.7 billion in 2024, comprising concessional debt net of export credit ($26.4 billion), grants ($24.8 billion) and equity ($7.5 billion). This also includes $7 billion to ‘transregional’ entities under the development status category, adding uncertainty to allocation.
Against the headline figure, this is roughly two and a half cents on the dollar.
Yet, the report fails to put this front and centre. It sits behind complex spreadsheets that most policymakers will never touch. It is technically retrievable but functionally invisible.
The measurement gap: The headline rests on a contested foundation. Its composite methodology borrows criteria from the Standing Committee on Finance (SCF) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee and Joint MDB principles, creating scope for overlaps, while leaving alignment with countries’ climate strategies untouched.
And not all finance is tracked equally. Of the headline, $1.9 trillion is mitigation—electric vehicles and renewables. Adaptation is just $64 billion. The asymmetry is methodological: mitigation is checked against “a clear list of eligible activities,” while for adaptation, the needed detail “is not commonly reported.”
The report thus tracks mitigation well, adaptation weakly and loss and damage not at all. It is thus strongest on the priorities of developed countries and weakest on those of developing countries, even though the latter are among the most vulnerable to climate change and building resilience through adaptation is a sine qua non for development itself.
The way finance is measured also matters. The report records commitments, not disbursements, and values loans at face value rather than on a grant-equivalent basis, which can overstate the resource transfer.
Alongside the headline estimate, the report notes a global resource shortfall of at least $16 trillion by 2035. The same document therefore provides ammunition to both sides of the debate, but not equally. One number becomes the headline; the other remains in the body of the report.
When a perception becomes a position: The report’s shortcomings would matter less if it remained confined to analysis. It does not. The GLCF feeds directly into the UNFCCC’s Biennial Assessments, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports and the negotiations themselves.
The CPI calls it “a crucial evidence base” for UNFCCC processes. So when the base says $2 trillion, much of the rhetorical work is already done.
The burden of proof shifts; the focus of attention is no longer whether commitments have been met, but how much the world is already spending. A methodological choice becomes a negotiating position without being debated.
The following actions are critical:
First, developing countries should call out such headline narratives and the methodological questions they rest on before they shape the discourse that follows.
Second, it is high time that the SCF, as the UNFCCC’s technical body, critically examines the methodologies it relies on, seeks necessary modifications or develops its own independent estimates.
Third, if the GLCF is to inform the UNFCCC process, its authors must align the report with the architecture of the Paris Agreement by explicitly reporting climate finance flows from developed to developing countries, which, in its latest report, amount to just $58.7 billion, alongside the headline figure of $2 trillion.
These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, chief economic advisor to the Government of India, advisor, and young professional, department of economic affairs, ministry of finance.