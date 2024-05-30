Climate imperative: Transparency could rescue America’s carbon market
Summary
- This is one market failure that needs to be resolved urgently, as the Biden administration is trying. Let transparency fight greenwashing to pit market forces against global warming.
The problem of climate change cannot be solved without capitalism. Governments have tried for more than three decades with little to show for it. And while more of them are now engaging partners in the private sector, the world is still lagging in deploying the full power of the market. An announcement by the Joe Biden administration in the US could help change that by beginning a much-needed overhaul of the market for carbon credits.