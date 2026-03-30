In global climate politics, clarity is often elusive. Grand declarations outpace delivery and ambition is often divorced from reality. Against this backdrop, India’s newly-approved Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for 2031–2035 stand out as a picture of coherence. It redefines what credible climate leadership looks like: not as dominance, but as responsibility; not as prescription, but as an example.
Climate: India’s NDCs for 2031-35 reveal a balanced approach that could be a model for other countries
SummaryIndia’s new climate targets as outlined in its latest Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) lay out a transition path that does not impinge on its growth imperative. It’s a model for other nations that bear common but differentiated responsibilities under the Paris pact.
In global climate politics, clarity is often elusive. Grand declarations outpace delivery and ambition is often divorced from reality. Against this backdrop, India’s newly-approved Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for 2031–2035 stand out as a picture of coherence. It redefines what credible climate leadership looks like: not as dominance, but as responsibility; not as prescription, but as an example.
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