Climate: India’s NDCs for 2031-35 reveal a balanced approach that could be a model for other countries

In global climate politics, clarity is often elusive. Grand declarations outpace delivery and ambition is often divorced from reality. Against this backdrop, India’s newly-approved Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for 2031–2035 stand out as a picture of coherence. It redefines what credible climate leadership looks like: not as dominance, but as responsibility; not as prescription, but as an example.
In global climate politics, clarity is often elusive. Grand declarations outpace delivery and ambition is often divorced from reality. Against this backdrop, India’s newly-approved Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for 2031–2035 stand out as a picture of coherence. It redefines what credible climate leadership looks like: not as dominance, but as responsibility; not as prescription, but as an example.
Redefine leadership by delivering on commitments: For decades, the global climate framework has been shaped largely by developed economies. Yet, their record has been uneven, marked by ambitious pledges but inconsistent follow-through, alongside expectations that developing countries should pursue pathways that the industrialized world itself never followed. India’s NDCs challenge this paradigm.
Redefine leadership by delivering on commitments: For decades, the global climate framework has been shaped largely by developed economies. Yet, their record has been uneven, marked by ambitious pledges but inconsistent follow-through, alongside expectations that developing countries should pursue pathways that the industrialized world itself never followed. India’s NDCs challenge this paradigm.
India’s headline commitments—a 47% reduction in emissions intensity of GDP by 2035 (from 2005 levels), 60% installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources and the creation of a carbon sink of up to 4 billion tonnes—signal not just higher ambition, but a different approach. India anchors its commitments firmly in the principle of equity and “common but differentiated responsibilities,” aligning climate action with developmental realities.
What sets India apart is not merely what it promises, but what it has already delivered. Its earlier non-fossil-fuel power capacity target, for example, was not only met but achieved ahead of schedule. In a world where credibility is scarce, this matters enormously.
For developing countries constrained by limited access to finance and technology, India’s experience offers proof that climate progress is possible without sacrificing economic growth. This transforms India’s model from being just aspirational to genuinely replicable. Credibility, in this sense, becomes strategic capital—strengthening India’s voice in global negotiations.
A unified strategy for growth along with a green transition: Another feature of India’s climate approach is its refusal to treat sustainability and development as competing priorities. Instead, it integrates them structurally. The updated NDCs are aligned with the broader goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and net-zero emissions by 2070. Climate policy is not an external obligation; it is embedded within national economic strategy.
For the developing world, the primary challenge is to decarbonize without derailing growth. India’s approach offers a viable path where the green transition becomes a driver of development rather than a constraint on it.
A platform for the Global South: India’s climate leadership is increasingly reflected in its ability to shape global platforms. Initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure focus on practical challenges—access to affordable clean energy and resilience against climate shocks. These are immediate priorities for countries across the Global South.
By emphasizing scalability, accessibility and cooperation, India is helping democratize climate solutions. This is amplifying voices that have often been marginalized in climate governance.
At the same time, India’s emphasis on climate justice—particularly the principle of differentiated responsibilities—is shaping the normative framework of negotiations. This balance between pragmatism and principle lifts the legitimacy and durability of its leadership.
From policy to people—India’s broader climate movement: Perhaps the most distinct element of India’s approach is its recognition that climate action cannot be driven by governments alone. Initiatives such as the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) movement aim to turn sustainability into a mass endeavour. In developing countries, state capacity is limited and large-scale behavioural change requires societal participation. By placing people at the centre, India is taking climate action beyond policy frameworks into everyday life.
Equally important is India’s focus on adaptation. From coastal protection and disaster preparedness to climate-resilient infrastructure, its strategy reflects the lived realities of vulnerable populations. This dual emphasis on mitigation and adaptation is often missing in the global discourse.
In a particularly commendable shift, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change has embedded people-centric priorities into India’s updated NDCs, reflecting a recognition that our climate ambition must be anchored in livelihoods, equity and grassroot realities. This approach ensures that the transition is just, inclusive and politically sustainable.
In conclusion, India’s updated NDCs are more than a policy document—they are a strategic statement on the future of climate leadership. They demonstrate that leadership need not be confined to historical emitters. It can emerge from countries that combine ambition with credibility, growth with sustainability and national priorities with global responsibility.
As climate considerations shape trade, investment and technology flows, such leadership will define the contours of the global economy. In an era searching for direction, India is not just participating in the climate conversation, it is helping rewrite its grammar.
The author is president, Chintan Research Foundation, and former director at the World Trade Organization.