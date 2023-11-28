Climate inequality is a glaring reality: No regressive burdens please
Summary
- The rich caused the crisis whose brunt will be borne by the poor. The ‘polluter pays’ principle ought to guide policies for climate action.
Populist politicians are turning the climate crisis into a wedge issue, sacrificing the environment to the culture wars. If there’s one pervasive problem that’s allowed them to do that, it’s inequality. The unequal dynamic that may first come to mind is international relations between developed and developing nations. As the UN’s CoP-28 climate summit draws near, discussions have grown urgent on how to distribute finances from wealthy countries, which have been responsible for the vast majority of carbon emissions, to vulnerable nations that are bearing the brunt of their impact.