Climate inequality is a glaring reality: No regressive burdens please

Oxfam’s figures have been criticized for relying on imperfect assumptions: The authors allocate national consumption emissions to individuals within each country based on a functional relationship between income and emissions, rather than actual consumption. But whether or not the exact numbers are right, the basic premise is backed by multiple studies that have linked higher expenditure (which tends to increase with income) with more direct emissions (such as more flights and bigger cars) and indirect emissions (those embedded in goods). Unless a billionaire is lives self-sufficiently in an off-grid hut and refuses to fly, you can bet she has a higher carbon footprint than people on the breadline. I’d argue it almost doesn’t matter what our relative footprints look like—though they do help make the argument that the very wealthy should pay their dues, which I believe they should—because a key problem is that climate change is regressive, affecting the poorest the most.