Climate nudge: Let behavioural economics solve the planet’s crisis
Summary
- A novel approach based on the SC’s climate ruling combined with a key insight from Thaler’s observations of human behaviour could deliver results. Start with the right to a clean environment and think incentives all the way through.
In a remarkable judgement delivered on 6 April 2024, a day that should stay marked memorably on our calendar, the Supreme Court of India (SC) recognized that “….the people have a right against the adverse effects of climate change." And that “this right and the right to a clean environment… [is] necessary to articulate... as a distinct right. It is recognised by Articles 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life)." The SC judgement clearly spells out that the right to health (under Article 21) is impacted by factors that degrade the environment.