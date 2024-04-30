Climate nudge: Let behavioural economics solve the planet’s crisis

To illustrate this, he offers a simple experiment. Consider someone trying to quit smoking. He can opt for either of two disincentive schemes: One, leave $100 with a friend and at the end of the day get back an amount of $100 minus X, where X is the number of cigarettes he smoked throughout the day. Alternately, the person can pay his friend amount X if he smokes X cigarettes during the day. While the cash penalty imposed in both cases is exactly the same, X, Thaler observes that the first mechanism reduces the number of cigarettes smoked much faster than the second. There is a lesson in this if we want to honour our commitment to reduce GHG emissions.