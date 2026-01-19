Climate planning: Why India needs its very own body of research on marine carbon removal
Marine carbon removal is an option that could help clean an atmosphere the world has filled with climate-altering gas emissions. But it remains unproven and costly. Uniquely placed India has good reason to research this form of carbon capture on its own.
India has a habit of approaching big technological questions in refreshingly practical ways. We adopt new ideas when they solve real problems, fit our context and prove themselves through evidence—not because the rest of the world is excited about them. It’s the same instinct that helped us scale solar power, digital payments and even vaccines with level-headed competence.