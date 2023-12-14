Climate relief: CoP-28's finale averted a cop-out on fossil fuels
Summary
- A transition away from fossil fuels finally found a global consensus in Dubai, but the UN climate conclave’s success depends on what gets implemented and whether rich countries help the rest.
The 28th Conference of the Parties—or CoP-28, the critical United Nations summit on climate change—went down to the wire in Dubai, spilling over the allotted time before finally clinching an agreement. Diplomats from almost 200 nations finally agreed on a common document, but only after locked horns, split phrases and nation-specific differences almost jeopardized the pact. A schism appeared over the initial draft’s wording that pledged to completely “phase out" fossil fuels, which faced pushback from nations overly dependent on fossil fuels—consumers like India and producers such as Saudi Arabia alike. In the end, a consensus was achieved by asking nations to “transition away" from fossil fuels in a “just, equitable and orderly manner," with an accelerated shift over the next few years, to achieve net zero by 2050. The final draft also enjoins UN members to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity by 2030. The hammering out of a compromise is not only testimony to the CoP-28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber’s negotiating skills, but also came as a booster shot for multilateralism, which faces existential threats from a rising tide of autocracy across the globe.