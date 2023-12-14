Climate relief: CoP-28's finale averted a cop-out on fossil fuels

The 28th Conference of the Parties—or CoP-28, the critical United Nations summit on climate change—went down to the wire in Dubai, spilling over the allotted time before finally clinching an agreement. Diplomats from almost 200 nations finally agreed on a common document, but only after locked horns, split phrases and nation-specific differences almost jeopardized the pact. A schism appeared over the initial draft’s wording that pledged to completely “phase out" fossil fuels, which faced pushback from nations overly dependent on fossil fuels—consumers like India and producers such as Saudi Arabia alike. In the end, a consensus was achieved by asking nations to “transition away" from fossil fuels in a “just, equitable and orderly manner," with an accelerated shift over the next few years, to achieve net zero by 2050. The final draft also enjoins UN members to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity by 2030. The hammering out of a compromise is not only testimony to the CoP-28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber’s negotiating skills, but also came as a booster shot for multilateralism, which faces existential threats from a rising tide of autocracy across the globe.

There are good reasons to tag this CoP as momentous. The inclusion of the term “fossil fuels" in the final document, now called the global stocktake (GST), is a major change from previous conclaves, where such direct finger-pointing was resisted by most developing nations, even though it’s well known that the historic burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas has been largely responsible for rising temperatures across the globe, making 2023 our hottest year on record. The 2015 Paris pact on capping global warming at 1.5° Celsius above pre-industrial levels was left by the wayside in subsequent years of squabbling and blame-shifting. In that sense, the Dubai deal breaks new ground. And yet, it failed to please all participants, even though they went along with the rest. Vulnerable island nations claimed that key clauses dealing with the transition away from fossil fuels had loopholes and afforded too much flexibility to countries with fossil-fuel interests. The ultimate proof of Dubai’s success, then, will lie in the GST’s implementation.

Like all climate summits of the past three decades, global politics has coloured CoP-28 and its final document. There has been chatter among Western powers and their media over the irony of Dubai, an oil producer, hosting this year’s huddle. This is downright hypocritical; by that token, CoPs held in Glasgow, Bonn or Paris would also be labelled paradoxical for the host nations’ outsized historical role in contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, and thus to global warming, as also for shrugging off justifiable reparations. The ironies do not end there. Rich nations committed to a $700-million Loss and Damage Fund, with the largest polluter-so-far, the US, committing only $17.5 million. Hard-up countries still need hundreds of billions of dollars to make a successful and sustainable transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. No CoP has been able to address this obstacle in the planet’s path to carbon neutrality. The blunt edge of climate politics now has the EU using climate change as a convenient ruse to erect new non-tariff trade barriers. Poignantly, the next spin on the merry-go-round of global politics will be held not too far from Dubai: Abu Dhabi hosts the World Trade Organisation’s 13th ministerial conference in February 2024.