Climate relief: CoP-28's finale averted a cop-out on fossil fuels

Like all climate summits of the past three decades, global politics has coloured CoP-28 and its final document. There has been chatter among Western powers and their media over the irony of Dubai, an oil producer, hosting this year’s huddle. This is downright hypocritical; by that token, CoPs held in Glasgow, Bonn or Paris would also be labelled paradoxical for the host nations’ outsized historical role in contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, and thus to global warming, as also for shrugging off justifiable reparations. The ironies do not end there. Rich nations committed to a $700-million Loss and Damage Fund, with the largest polluter-so-far, the US, committing only $17.5 million. Hard-up countries still need hundreds of billions of dollars to make a successful and sustainable transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. No CoP has been able to address this obstacle in the planet’s path to carbon neutrality. The blunt edge of climate politics now has the EU using climate change as a convenient ruse to erect new non-tariff trade barriers. Poignantly, the next spin on the merry-go-round of global politics will be held not too far from Dubai: Abu Dhabi hosts the World Trade Organisation’s 13th ministerial conference in February 2024.