Climate risks demand a global economy that’s nature-positive

Consider the case of consumer goods multinational Danone. In 2020, Danone became the first listed French company to adopt the model of an entreprise à mission, or purpose-driven company, when 99% of shareholders agreed to embed sustainability into the firm’s governance structure. This year, the company came under increasing pressure from activist shareholders—including from those in the 1% who opposed the new model—owing to what they regard as the firm’s “prolonged period of underperformance." While Danone’s share price has underperformed those of its rivals, the company is not in the red. Nonetheless, in March it announced the departure of Chairman and chief executive officer Emmanuel Faber, who had championed its sustainable business model.

