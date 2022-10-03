Climate tech in India is ripe for global venture capital inflows

Entrepreneurs are working on projects from battery swapping and EV chargers to carbon accounting, as well as new ways to boost farm efficiency and public awareness. As one investor told me, these founders are putting not just their capital, but their time, energy and conviction behind these startups. They could have probably had their pick of jobs in Silicon Valley. Instead, they’ve chosen to solve transition problems in India. Says Anjali Bansal, who runs Avaana Capital, a large climate-tech venture capital fund: “This is only the beginning." Sustainability, much like the digital revolution was, will be the next big sea change “and thus a large and attractive opportunity to invest in technology for global green solutions." As India grows and energy consumption rises, she says there’s a recognition “we have so much building to do—we can do it right, right from the start." While early-stage investing around climate tech is gathering momentum, there’s still a paucity of domestic venture capital for the later stages, when working capital needs to rise: the missing middle. This is forcing entrepreneurs to be realistic about their companies’ value now and proactive about crowding in global capital for future fund-raising.