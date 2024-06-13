Climate turbulence ahead: Time to fasten our seatbelts
Summary
- Urban India is caught in a vicious cycle of high night temperatures and humidity raising heat stress and making us use ACs that consume even more unclean energy. The recent Singapore Airlines air-drop has also been attributed to the effects of climate change. Scarily, freak turbulence may worsen.
For most well-off urban residents, the effects of climate change have mostly been viewed from afar as a problem confronted by villagers. The myriad images aiming to highlight the problem include photos from parts of rural Bangladesh evacuated because of the salination of fields where crops once grew, for example.