Climate turbulence ahead: Time to fasten our seatbelts

We may glance at such disturbing images and quickly look away. I happened to be a judge for the ACJ award and had to resist the urge to do the same. Over the past several months, however, it is urban residents in India who have felt the effects of climate change up close. This year, there have been record temperatures in Delhi, touching almost 50° Celsius. But, it is the south and east of India that accounted for two-thirds of all heatwave days recorded in 2023.