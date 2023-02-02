Climate-proofing India’s socio-economic trajectory
- While the measures and schemes announced are crucial for a green industrial and energy transition, there is little mention of the actual physical risks of climate change.
With existing socio-economic challenges, India needs a people-first development paradigm to move towards a climate-secure future, and become a leading voice on climate action for the Global South. With programmes around green fuel, climate-friendly farming, green buildings, low-carbon mobility, and policies for efficient energy use across various economic sectors, the 2023-24 Budget lays a strong foundation for green growth – a step in the right direction for enabling climate action in India.
