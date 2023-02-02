Climate-proofing India’s socio-economic trajectory

India’s position as the seventh most vulnerable country to climate change, and the third largest emitter in the world puts us in a unique position; we have to develop while decarbonising. But in a world where CO2 emissions occupy a disproportionate share of climate conversations, physical climate risks are forcing us to take a hard look at what we’re solving for. Along with improving our economic trajectory and strengthening climate change mitigation, we are also tasked with a deeper challenge of adaptation and resilience – of ensuring every community has access to water, shelter, livelihoods, and food, in the face of climate risks. Although this inalienable, collective right to develop will need larger inflows of capital, domestic and international, and integration of climate risk data into our welfare models, a climate-conscious budget like this is an essential foundation for our future.