Opinion | Clinch that trade pact with the United States

If India was hesitant in showing a tilt in its ties with either the US or China, the latter’s military aggression on the Indo-Tibetan border has made that choice a lot easier. With Beijing acting high and mighty, an Indian pivot towards the West now seems a certainty. Signs of this are already visible. In the defence sphere, the recent sight of US aircraft carrier Nimitz sailing alongside Indian warships as part of joint naval exercise could not have escaped Beijing’s notice. The prominence gained by the US India Business Council is another example. As an outcome of a flurry of talks, a limited trade deal with the US may be just “a few calls away", in the words of Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal. Till late last year, such a prospect looked dim. Today, both sides seem ready to work out their past differences to scale up commercial relations. While some observers seem worried that New Delhi may offer the US too many concessions to secure an early pact, this need not be so. For one, India needs trade partners, having rejected the Asia-wide Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. For another, unless viewed from a protectionist perspective, US demands for greater Indian market access could serve us well, too.

For nearly four years now, trade experts have bemoaned America’s transactional approach to international trade under its president, Donald Trump, who seemed to ignore the mutuality of its benefits and treated it as a give-and-take affair whose value could be measured by its impact on specific businesses. In general, globalization fell out of US favour. This made it hard to pursue a broad deal underpinned by the overall economic value generated on both sides. Yet, the gains of trade remain undeniable, and adapting to the new reality has meant playing by new rules that involved the convergence of political and commercial interests. This has been apparent in India’s purchase of arms from the US, for example, an implicit goal being the common need to resist Chinese hegemony in Asia. Such an agenda has economic relevance too, since trade lanes need to be kept open in the Indo-Pacific region for the world to prosper. With the scope of relations having widened, there is no reason that New Delhi and Washington cannot overcome minor points of trade friction.

In the Trump administration’s view, bilateral trade requires parity in import levies. In many markets that the US has demanded access to, India could grant this without much loss for domestic players. Large motorcycles are but one example. For various items of farm produce, too, we can lower tariffs. Low import barriers work in favour of Indian consumers, while pushing local producers to turn out cheaper goods of higher quality. In some sub-sectors, such as medical implants, a policy in line with US insistence would actually serve us much better. As medical practitioners point out, selective price caps here distort the local market, denying Indian patients the benefit of specialized and high-quality imports. In all, a liberal import regime could achieve a dual purpose: serve Indian interests well and also satisfy the US. A reversal of our protectionist measures should not worry us. In exchange, we could seek a favourable US visa policy and a lifting of other American restrictions that hurt our export industries such as software services. The US could aid India’s economy in several other ways as well. The US needs India as much as India needs it. Let’s clinch a deal.

