US President Donald J. Trump’s extraordinary gamble in attacking Iran and risking a wider conflagration in West Asia dials up the economic hazards facing the US economy from ‘very high”’ to ‘extreme.’ This new stress compounds a series of other pressures already facing the economy, which is now even more unlikely to emerge unscathed.
Clive Crook: Just how resilient is the US economy? The Iran war could turn out to be a test
SummaryInflation risk, tariff turmoil and a brazen fiscal overstretch were already testing the US economy. The fallout of the Iran war now adds uncertainty that could push an indebted America to an economic reckoning should hostilities refuse to follow its script.
