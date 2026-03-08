Clive Crook: Just how resilient is the US economy? The Iran war could turn out to be a test

The tariff setback will deprive the US government of around $150 billion a year of expected revenue. It might also have to refund tariffs already collected. To make good the shortfall, Trump has announced a new global tariff of 10% rising to 15% under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act; he also promised ‘investigations’ that could lead to new taxes under other authorities—actions that threaten to upend trade deals with numerous partners. In short, the court’s ruling guarantees two things: less revenue than previously expected, combined with even greater uncertainty about the future tariff regime.