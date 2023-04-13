Close trade ties with France and Italy will promote Indian exports

India’s strengths in organic production and traditional medicine and practices like Yoga and Ayurveda can be showcased to Italian and French consumers. To help tap cross-border business-to-business (B2B) potential, the minister’s visit includes a series of meetings with leaders and top CEOs of the two countries. This will help explore new business opportunities, understand concerns if any and strengthen our existing trade and investment ties. Over 130 Italian companies are either present in India or sourcing from here, or have partnerships with Indian companies. Well-known Italian companies that have invested in India include Fiat Auto, Heinz Italia, Italcementi, Necchi Compressori, Perfetti, Lavazza, ENI, SAI, Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals and Piaggio. The cumulative investment of Italian firms from April 2000 to December 2022 is placed at around $3.25 billion across sectors such as automobiles, trading, services, machinery and food processing. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition launched during a PM-level bilateral meeting in October 2021 provides opportunities for further exploration of joint investments. France is the 11th largest foreign investor in India with a cumulative investment of $10.49 billion (April 2000 to December 2022), across sectors such as services, cement and gypsum products, air transport, petroleum and natural gas. Notable French companies present in India include Airbus Group, BNP Paribas, CWT, Pernod Ricard, Renault and Schneider Electric. Co-operation in the defence sector is a core component of the Indo-French strategic partnership, and India has recently allowed foreign direct investment in the defence sector.