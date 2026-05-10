Ted Turner died last week at 87 and the world now feels a little less interesting, a little less imaginative and a little less fun without him in it—but also a lot better off because he was here.
How CNN founder Ted Turner turned the very idea of TV news around—and left us with enduring lessons
SummaryTed Turner bet his media business on a future that market research said didn’t exist—and won. He had little time for conventional wisdom and a vision of his very own. As it turned out, that’s exactly what the creation of a media empire takes.
Ted Turner died last week at 87 and the world now feels a little less interesting, a little less imaginative and a little less fun without him in it—but also a lot better off because he was here.
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