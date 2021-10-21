Coal shortage crisis may linger: Report

The agency estimates overall power demand growth to average at 7% in the current fiscal. Over the next three months, given the criticality of the current coal crisis, average demand would be lower than in the past few months. While this may offer temporary respite, the real monitorable for power availability will be March-May 2022, when temperatures soar. Therefore, a build-up in coal inventories before end-February is crucial, the report said, adding the base demand is on the rise, so is volatility.