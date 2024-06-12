Coalition challenge: Fiscal prudence mustn’t lose to competitive populism
Summary
- Political competition has intensified in India, as election results showed, but the NDA government should focus on what’s good for its economy. Sceptic-defying resolve on faster tightening of the fiscal deficit can send out the right signals. Go for under 5% of GDP in the budget for 2024-25.
Narendra Modi’s new coalition government with Nirmala Sitharaman back as India’s finance minister should signal that competitive populism will not get the better of fiscal prudence. Government officials have hinted that the Centre’s fiscal reduction plan could go faster than planned.