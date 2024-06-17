Coalitions: A grand churn of political oceans is underway
Summary
- The process is throwing up new coalitions across the world but its ultimate winners are hard to identify. What’s clear is that divisions run deep between the Left and Right in most democracies.
The year 2024 is notable for the large number of elections being held—in well over 60 countries, representing nearly half of the world’s population. Of course, there are myriad systems and we are only halfway through the year, but as a generalization, it is turning out to be a year of strong majorities for presidential forms of government and coalitions for parliamentary democracies.