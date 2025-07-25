Coca-Cola: The surreal thing is actually its brand appeal
Sweet success for The Coca-Cola Company needn’t be about sugar sources, or even health addressal, so long as its popular fizzy-drink brand’s marketers keep its target market well engaged. It’s why Trump’s cane nudge didn’t make its stock budge.
The Coca-Cola Company, based in the US, saw its stock shrug off the cost impact of a revised sweetener plan revealed this week. Earlier too, its share price had been flat after President Donald Trump posted that he’d been “speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL cane sugar in Coke" in America; it had agreed, he said, and was thankful. As the company told investors a few days later, it plans to launch a cane variant of its fizzy drink this autumn as an extra choice.