Coca-Cola: The surreal thing is actually its brand appeal

As a brand, the aural and cursive appeal of its label has no parallel. It rolls easily off the tongue, thanks to four easy syllables—with the curvy letters of each appearing to blend into a flowing sea of red. So familiar is it, that it breezily passes the mirror test: One can ‘read’ its lateral inversion in a flash. Such brand appeal is an enviable asset, for it frees the cola formula for strategic tweaks in the larger quest to serve an evolving market. Sugar is all but irrelevant.