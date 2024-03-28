Cocoa price surge: Bitter for makers and a missed chance for Indian investors
Summary
- It is a reminder that India needs to allow its commodity futures market to develop and grow
In a first, cocoa prices have doubled in three months to race past $10,000 per tonne, coinciding with the Easter demand peak. Cocoa, an essential ingredient for making chocolate, has been in short supply, with the deficit likely to rise to 374,000 tonnes in the 2023-24 season, up from 74,000 tonnes in the previous season, according to International Cocoa Organization (ICCO).