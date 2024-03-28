Cocoa price surge: Bitter for makers and a missed chance for Indian investors

Supply disruptions have led to a mismatch between demand and supply, which has sent cocoa prices to the sky, with a year-to-date increase of 112%, outperforming notable stocks such as Nvidia, delivering a nearly 550% gain since the start of last year. The stock has become one of the largest in the world, gaining $2 trillion in value over the past 15 months before retail investors in countries like India even got a chance to hear of the AI chipmaker that saw its revenue double last year, as companies around the world rushed to stockpile computing power for running AI workloads.