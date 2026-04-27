Load up on coding: Why Elon Musk's $60 billion pre-IPO deal for SpaceX shows foresight

By snapping up Cursor, Musk could not only give SpaceX more of the AI-valuation glow it already gleaned from merging with xAI, it can also boast one of the most popular AI coding tools to put him head-to-head with OpenAI and Anthropic. Musk seems to have realized in the past few months that he needed to pivot. In March, xAI hired two former Cursor executives to help refocus its coding efforts. Musk posted, “xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up.”