To understand why, look at OpenAI. Its success in domination of the consumer market for chatbots has become a poisoned chalice, because powering frontier models for roughly a billion active users requires enormous and expensive computing power.
Load up on coding: Why Elon Musk's $60 billion pre-IPO deal for SpaceX shows foresight
SummarySpaceX’s AI thrust through xAI needs a smart coding tool to make its chatbot Grok commercially viable. So far, Grok’s been burning money on casual use, but as Anthropic and others have shown, it must crack the market for business use—coding especially.
To understand why, look at OpenAI. Its success in domination of the consumer market for chatbots has become a poisoned chalice, because powering frontier models for roughly a billion active users requires enormous and expensive computing power.
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