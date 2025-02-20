Coffee badgers in corporate offices: Can they really expect to survive?
Summary
- The archetypal coffee badger comes to office just to mark attendance and leaves quickly to work remotely. As businesses get strict about returning to work, coffee badgers may be closer to being pushed out than they realize.
A 24-year-old walked into his office space. It was 4pm. He was expected to work from the employer’s headquarters in Mumbai, four days a week. He latched onto snippets of gossip from the few colleagues he spotted, did the bare minimum required of him, and left at 7pm. In between coffee breaks, he met the boss and exchanged some notes. His team members were not around. They had come in earlier in the day and left by 4pm.