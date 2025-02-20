Coffee badgers in corporate offices: Can they really expect to survive?

What they do not realize is that employers will initially pacify and cajole. The next stage may be warnings, followed by tough action. India Inc seems to be at the second stage. Return-to-work enforcement has seen high employee churn across the world, and the same might be seen in India, where big-city commutes remain a matter of hardship. But there would be workers that employers are ready to lose. Businesses can be expected to take a close look at coffee badgers, whose tenure may be on a shorter countdown than they realize.