Memo for CEOs: Employee creativity can’t be bought but can be fostered
Research shows that it depends on self-motivation more than incentive structures. Fat pay cheques and sharp threats matter much less than intrinsic motivational factors—and that requires the creation of a special corporate culture.
From return-to-office sabre-rattling to hectoring memos declaring the end of rewarding employee loyalty, it’s clear that chief executive officers (CEOs) are feeling their oats. A slowing US economy is shifting power back to the corner office after years of tight labour markets gave workers extraordinary pull. And leaders aren’t hesitating to put that juice to use. They’re swearing off warm and fuzzy cultures and instead channelling one of Don Draper’s most memorable Mad Men lines: “That’s what the money is for."